Steve Bannon won't be charged in Florida vote probe

Florida prosecutors say White House senior adviser Steve Bannon will not face charges related to his registration to vote in Miami despite spending most of his time elsewhere. The Miami-Dade County State Attorney's office concluded in a memo released Thursday that there was not enough evidence to prove any crime.

