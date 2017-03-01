Star architectsa dazzling condos are ...

Star architectsa dazzling condos are snagging big bucks. But so are towers by Miamia s best.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Glass, designed by Rene Gonzalez, brought $2,302 per square foot, in part due to its South of Fifth location. Terra Group's Grove at Grand Bay, designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, 42, who is a former disciple of Rem Koolhaas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 10 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 26
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Sat alex15113 22
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Sat MIAMI INVESTORS W... 14
MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS ! Sat MIAMI INVESTORS W... 1
clowns VS ben radford platanito? Fri scottaharrold 1
Find all the EDM events in Miami, and sort them... Mar 3 305edm 1
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) Mar 2 Bad Hombre North 56
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC