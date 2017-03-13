Someone will win $1 million at Casino Miami
The casino, which opened Jan. 21, 2012, started the new year with 100 straight days of giveaways, and included in that are drawing tickets for that $1 million. Every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 8, 15 names will be drawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Knight
|4
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|8 hr
|BIFF TRUMP an OLI...
|18
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|The Cracker Barre...
|532
|City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver
|19 hr
|BigBill
|2
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|22 hr
|Ice Man
|32
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mon
|xxx
|28
|I'll Be Doing A lot of Chicks REAL Soon!
|Mar 12
|Hot Sugar
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC