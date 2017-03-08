'Show cause' hearing in teen's suicide
Miami-Dade Judge Maria Sampedro-Iglesia conducts a "Show cause" hearing on Wednesday March 8, 2017. The hearing was to determine if the state's regional child welfare legal director, Clarissa Cabreja, may have lied to her about what actions the state took on behalf of two foster kids who may have witnessed the suicide of Naika Venant.
