Short-term rental rule-breaker? Doral is cracking down
Doral is cracking down on short-term rental hosts as city officials budget for software that would uncover exact addresses of residents leasing out their homes on home-sharing sites like Airbnb and HomeAway. City staff is considering contracting with the company Host Compliance, which is used by Surfside, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Hallandale Beach, Islamorada and most recently Key Biscayne.
