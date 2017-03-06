Seeking justice for Holocaust survivors to be discussed
Author Dina Gold will speak at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's upcoming presentation in South Florida. Courtesy Experts will discuss how the community can seek justice for Holocaust victims whose property was seized and lives were torn apart during the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's presentation of "Stolen Legacy: Nazi Theft and the Quest for Justice" in South Florida.
