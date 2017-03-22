Ritz debuts new Lightkeepers restaurant, guest room reimagining
People visit the local Ritz-Carlton from all over the globe - or from right in Key Biscayne - for many reasons, but chief among them is the beautiful beachfront setting. With that in mind, Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne Miami officials are paying homage to their idyllic location through a multimillion dollar remodeling that includes updated guest rooms and the new Lightkeepers restaurant.
