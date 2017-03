Rick Ross Shares Star-Studded New Album 'Rather You Than Me': Listen

Rick Ross hosts the Rick Ross and Mr. Brainwash "Rather You Than Me" Album Listening Experience on March 8, 2017 in New York City. The four-time Grammy-nominated hip-hop star's guest-stacked new album arrived at midnight and includes "I Think She Like Me," featuring Ty Dolla $ign , the first official single which dropped earlier this year, and the street anthem "Summer Seventeen."

