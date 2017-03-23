Rick Ross Already Planning Next Album...

Rick Ross Already Planning Next Album And Reveals Title [News]

It hasn't even been a week since Rick Ross released his ninth studio album Rather You Than Me, and already the rap mogul has shared plans to release his next album. Speaking with a Miami radio station Tuesday morning , Ross shared the title of his next project.

