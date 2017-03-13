Rakontur Unveiled Its Upcoming Projec...

Rakontur Unveiled Its Upcoming Projects at Miami Film Festival 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Miami Film Festival's "Straight Out of Miami: Rakontur Previews New Work" event at the Regal Cinemas venue on Miami Beach began with the most pressing question of the night. It has been two years since the duo behind Rakontur presented the world premiere of Dawg Fight at MFF, a film Corben co-directed with Dhafir Harris with Spellman producing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 9 hr xxx 28
A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16) 18 hr Doubloon 3
I'll Be Doing A lot of Chicks REAL Soon! Sun Hot Sugar 3
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Sun Knight 17
Trump train Sun Borderguard 3
TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! Sun North Korea Trends 6
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard Sat Paul 30
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC