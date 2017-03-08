Propagandistic film financed by Jorge...

Propagandistic film financed by Jorge Perez isna t worthy of Miami Film Festival

Read more: The Miami Herald

The documentary "Embargo" is technically flawed, tedious, confusing - and not up to the standards of a Miami Film Festival with a track record of excellence on films about Cuba, whether they're made on the island or abroad. The work of a novice filmmaker , Jeri Rice, a Portland woman who went to Cuba some years ago and met Fidel Castro, the film asks a good question: Why do we have an embargo? But it delivers a propagandistic answer straight from the Cuban government playbook about the historical oppression the U.S. has exerted over Cuba, with no counterbalance whatsoever about the myriad crimes the Castro regime committed that merited sanctions.

