Pivotal parking garage for Coconut Grove bayfront plan may advance

The head of the Miami Parking Authority is now confident of bringing down the costs of a mixed-use parking garage for Coconut Grove after bids came in more than double the estimated cost. Authority CEO Art Noriega updated the Off Street Parking Board about the delayed project March 1. Officials reviewing the specifications for the proposed three-story municipal garage hugged by retail shops have finally agreed on an outline for a "value engineering plan" to help cut costs, Mr. Noriega reported.

