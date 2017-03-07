Pivotal parking garage for Coconut Grove bayfront plan may advance
The head of the Miami Parking Authority is now confident of bringing down the costs of a mixed-use parking garage for Coconut Grove after bids came in more than double the estimated cost. Authority CEO Art Noriega updated the Off Street Parking Board about the delayed project March 1. Officials reviewing the specifications for the proposed three-story municipal garage hugged by retail shops have finally agreed on an outline for a "value engineering plan" to help cut costs, Mr. Noriega reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|13 hr
|Blind Mans Boner
|15
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|19 hr
|DaReal305
|28
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|alex15113
|22
|MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS !
|Mar 4
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|1
|clowns VS ben radford platanito?
|Mar 3
|scottaharrold
|1
|Find all the EDM events in Miami, and sort them...
|Mar 3
|305edm
|1
|Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|Bad Hombre North
|56
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC