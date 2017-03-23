Perkins + Will designs for the future
Pat Bosch, principal design director at Perkins + Will, standing, with a group of clients at the design firm in Coral Gables. From left: Larry Kline, Pat Bosch, Carlos Chiu and JosA© Gelabert-Navia, executives of Perkins + Will design firm in Coral Gables.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|wow
|541
|Gay guy skype? (May '16)
|Sat
|Kclay555
|2
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Miamilivinblews
|76
|looking for boi
|Sat
|JerseyDevil
|6
|efficiency apartment miami big scam huge scam (Jul '10)
|Mar 24
|Omar
|4
|Little Havana Man's Murder Remains A Cold Case (Jan '08)
|Mar 23
|felix
|41
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|Mar 23
|ADAM and the ANTS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC