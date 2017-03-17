Palmetto Expressway In Kendall Closed...

Palmetto Expressway In Kendall Closed Due Police Involved Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS4 CBS4 is now on CBSMiami.com. It's the same great news, weather, and investigations you found on cbs4.com, but we've added a whole new range of great items and features to help you get more out of your day, and put a little more fun into your life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) 7 hr rockhard10 204
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 13 hr Elena 29
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) 23 hr suwannee 534
Richard wilt Thu Eric wilt 1
A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16) Mar 14 Knight 4
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Mar 14 BIFF TRUMP an OLI... 18
News City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver Mar 14 BigBill 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC