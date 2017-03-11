O, Miami wants you to see poetry everywhere a " even on doggie poop bags
Scott Cunningham , founder of O, Miami and his staff, with a specially-wrapped Metrobus to be unveiled Monday that features original poems written by third and fourth grade students by the Department of Transportation and Public Works as part the O, Miami poetry festival. "Poo-etry" bags - the brainchild of Miami-Dade Parks Department's Stephanie Cornejo - will be available at some dog parks around Miami.
