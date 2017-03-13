No casino yet, but Genting proposes a...

No casino yet, but Genting proposes a hotel over Omni bus terminal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

A conceptual rendering shows a rebuilt Omni bus terminal as part of a proposal by casino giant Genting for a new hotel tower on the site. A conceptual rendering shows a rebuilt Omni bus terminal beneath a new hotel tower as part of a proposal by casino giant Genting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Revenge / Expert Life Destruction 1 hr VengeanceForHire 1
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Sat Dr Amos N Andy 535
Ladies "finish off" massage Fri Dgar12 1
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) Fri rockhard10 204
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Thu Elena 29
Richard wilt Mar 16 Eric wilt 1
A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16) Mar 14 Knight 4
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,667,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC