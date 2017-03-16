New Public Sculpture Honors LGBTQ Cha...

New Public Sculpture Honors LGBTQ Champions

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The City of North Miami unveiled a new sculpture installation this past Saturday, March 4th, that was commissioned by the municipality to "Celebrate the legacy of Miami-Dade County's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer champions and the historic milestones of the LGBTQ community," said Scott Galvin, the Councilman for the City of North Miami who spearheaded this project. The artwork, created by Miami artist Alan Gutierrez, will remain permanently installed at Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park, located at 1725 NE 135th Street in North Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) 2 hr rockhard10 204
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 8 hr Elena 29
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) 19 hr suwannee 534
Richard wilt Thu Eric wilt 1
A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16) Mar 14 Knight 4
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Mar 14 BIFF TRUMP an OLI... 18
News City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver Mar 14 BigBill 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,611,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC