New Public Sculpture Honors LGBTQ Champions
The City of North Miami unveiled a new sculpture installation this past Saturday, March 4th, that was commissioned by the municipality to "Celebrate the legacy of Miami-Dade County's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer champions and the historic milestones of the LGBTQ community," said Scott Galvin, the Councilman for the City of North Miami who spearheaded this project. The artwork, created by Miami artist Alan Gutierrez, will remain permanently installed at Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park, located at 1725 NE 135th Street in North Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|rockhard10
|204
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|Elena
|29
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|suwannee
|534
|Richard wilt
|Thu
|Eric wilt
|1
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Knight
|4
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Mar 14
|BIFF TRUMP an OLI...
|18
|City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver
|Mar 14
|BigBill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC