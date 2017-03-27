New mega charter school near the Palm...

New mega charter school near the Palmetto and Sunset? Not so fast, neighbors say

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

View of the Trinity Pineland located behind an empty lot that is the center of a fight by a group of neighbors opposed to the creation of a new charter school on SW 72nd Street and Sunset Drive. A woman walks by an empty lot that is the center of a fight by a group of neighbors opposed to the creation of a new charter school on Sunset Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
efficiency apartment miami big scam huge scam (Jul '10) Wed Justin 5
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Mar 27 Dumbed Down Teachers 542
Gay guy skype? (May '16) Mar 25 Kclay555 2
News Little Havana Man's Murder Remains A Cold Case (Jan '08) Mar 23 felix 41
CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI ! Mar 23 ADAM and the ANTS 9
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Mar 23 xxx 31
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Mar 23 smurfin safari 20
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,081 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC