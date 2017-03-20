NAFTA, free trade and jobs, oil pipelines are all on Canadian ambassadora s plate
A spur of the moment decision to attend a student Liberal Party convention when David MacNaughton was in college that was influenced more by his interest in a fellow female student than politics serendipitously launched a political career that has taken him to Washington as the Canadian ambassador to the United States. Along the way, he served in provincial government posts and as an adviser to the minister at the Departments of Transport, Industry and Foreign Affairs as well as built a successful career in public affairs and public relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Revenge / Expert Life Destruction
|Sun
|VengeanceForHire
|1
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Needh
|73
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Needh
|60
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Dr Amos N Andy
|535
|Ladies "finish off" massage
|Mar 17
|Dgar12
|1
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Mar 17
|rockhard10
|204
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mar 16
|Elena
|29
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC