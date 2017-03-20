NAFTA, free trade and jobs, oil pipel...

NAFTA, free trade and jobs, oil pipelines are all on Canadian ambassadora s plate

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A spur of the moment decision to attend a student Liberal Party convention when David MacNaughton was in college that was influenced more by his interest in a fellow female student than politics serendipitously launched a political career that has taken him to Washington as the Canadian ambassador to the United States. Along the way, he served in provincial government posts and as an adviser to the minister at the Departments of Transport, Industry and Foreign Affairs as well as built a successful career in public affairs and public relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Revenge / Expert Life Destruction Sun VengeanceForHire 1
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Sun Needh 73
Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15) Sun Needh 60
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Sat Dr Amos N Andy 535
Ladies "finish off" massage Mar 17 Dgar12 1
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) Mar 17 rockhard10 204
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Mar 16 Elena 29
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC