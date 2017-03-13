Mr. Wilson, the rescue dog, finds a h...

Mr. Wilson, the rescue dog, finds a home in Broward

Greta Brasington, 87, rescued a matted-fur stray dog that had been wandering for weeks in the East Ridge Retirement Community. With the help of others, the dog has found a new home and a new name, Mr. Wilson.

