Miami teen leading charge to outlaw texting while driving

The Miami high school junior is on a mission to keep drivers from texting behind the wheel and he says he won't stop until it's a state law. Over the past year, the teen has met with youth councils, county officials and state legislators to argue that texting behind the wheel should be a primary offense - meaning police can pull drivers over just for using their phones, instead of issuing a ticket only if they are stopped for another infraction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.