Miami teen leading charge to outlaw t...

Miami teen leading charge to outlaw texting while driving

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Miami high school junior is on a mission to keep drivers from texting behind the wheel and he says he won't stop until it's a state law. Over the past year, the teen has met with youth councils, county officials and state legislators to argue that texting behind the wheel should be a primary offense - meaning police can pull drivers over just for using their phones, instead of issuing a ticket only if they are stopped for another infraction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
efficiency apartment miami big scam huge scam (Jul '10) 11 hr Omar 4
News Little Havana Man's Murder Remains A Cold Case (Jan '08) 14 hr felix 41
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) 18 hr HOW do you Teach ... 537
CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI ! 18 hr ADAM and the ANTS 9
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 21 hr xxx 31
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Thu smurfin safari 20
Richard wilt Wed Wilt Chamberpot 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC