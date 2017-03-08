Miami Rallies for International Women's Day 2017 at...

Miami Rallies for International Women...

Miami Rallies for International Women's Day 2017

Hundreds of South Florida women gathered in solidarity on International Women's Day 2017 in downtown Miami. Hosted by the Miami Femmes Coalition, attendees met at the Torch of Friendship on Biscayne Boulevard and marched to Government Center, with the rally culminating at The Freedom Tower.

