Miami Police Still Aren't Wearing Their Body Cameras
When an audit revealed in mid-December that many Miami police officers weren't wearing their department-issued body cameras or uploading the footage , Police Chief Rudy Llanes told New Times he was ready to get to the bottom of the issue. But, much like Marco Rubio , he said he needed more information first about why the $1 million, taxpayer funded equipment wasn't being used at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|12 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|26
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Sat
|alex15113
|22
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Sat
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|14
|MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS !
|Sat
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|1
|clowns VS ben radford platanito?
|Fri
|scottaharrold
|1
|Find all the EDM events in Miami, and sort them...
|Mar 3
|305edm
|1
|Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|Bad Hombre North
|56
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC