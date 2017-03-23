Miami may target Airbnb hosts who spo...

Miami may target Airbnb hosts who spoke at City Hall, sue home-sharing platform

Read more: The Miami Herald

Dozens of Miami property owners who rent their homes and duplexes to visitors through home-sharing platform Airbnb spent all day at City Hall on Thursday pleading with city officials to buck a legal opinion declaring their business an illegal nuisance . Instead, Miami commissioners reaffirmed that position in a 3-2 vote, threatened to sue Airbnb for promoting clandestine activity, and then told the hosts who placed their names and addresses on the record that they had outed themselves to code compliance.

Miami, FL

