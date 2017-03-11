Miami developer Jorge Perez finances ...

Miami developer Jorge Perez finances Castro propaganda film featured at Miami Film Festival

At this year's Miami Film Festival, a documentary on Cuba titled Embargo was screened. However, according to Miami Herald reporter Fabiola Santiago , this movie is nothing more than a Castro propaganda film.

