Miami developer Jorge Perez finances Castro propaganda film featured at Miami Film Festival
At this year's Miami Film Festival, a documentary on Cuba titled Embargo was screened. However, according to Miami Herald reporter Fabiola Santiago , this movie is nothing more than a Castro propaganda film.
