Miami-Dade superintendent has 'grave concerns' about legislative proposal

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tells the Miami Herald editorial board about the district's concerns about Florida lawmakers' plans to force districts to share local capital revenue with charter schools. Kindergartners at Miami Gardens Elementary School seem to have all the facts down about the benefits recess can bring.

