Miami-Dade superintendent has 'grave concerns' about legislative proposal
Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tells the Miami Herald editorial board about the district's concerns about Florida lawmakers' plans to force districts to share local capital revenue with charter schools. Kindergartners at Miami Gardens Elementary School seem to have all the facts down about the benefits recess can bring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Knight
|4
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|8 hr
|BIFF TRUMP an OLI...
|18
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|The Cracker Barre...
|532
|City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver
|19 hr
|BigBill
|2
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|22 hr
|Ice Man
|32
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mon
|xxx
|28
|I'll Be Doing A lot of Chicks REAL Soon!
|Mar 12
|Hot Sugar
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC