Miami Dade College to light Freedom T...

Miami Dade College to light Freedom Tower in LGBTQ pride colors on April 8

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Freedom Tower, a national landmark at 600 Biscayne Blvd. in downtown Miami, will show its LGBTQ pride at sunset on April 8. The tower, once home to the old Miami News and from 1962-74 where thousands of Cubans were processed after fleeing Fidel Castro's regime, will be lighted in rainbow colors the weekend of Miami Beach Gay Pride , which takes place April 7-9. "Pride Lights the Night is an evening when buildings throughout Miami will showcase pride colors in support of LGBT pride and in memory of the Pulse nightclub victims and their families," according to a news release from Miami Dade College, the current owner of the building, which was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) 4 hr Tammy 533
A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16) 17 hr Knight 4
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 21 hr BIFF TRUMP an OLI... 18
News City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver Tue BigBill 2
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard Mon Ice Man 32
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Mon xxx 28
I'll Be Doing A lot of Chicks REAL Soon! Mar 12 Hot Sugar 3
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC