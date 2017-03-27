Miami Buses Get an Artful Facelift

Bye-bye, boring bus advertisements! In an unlikely collaboration, the local creative agencies The New Tropic and Prism Creative Group have teamed up with Miami-Dade Transit to reimagine city buses as big, beautiful works of art. The project, dubbed Transit Loves the Arts, gives five Miami-area artists the opportunity to display their work on full bus wraps, while 10 artists receive back-of-bus space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ocean Drive.