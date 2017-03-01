Miami Beach will not support food and...

Miami Beach will not support food and beverage tax to fund Homeless Trust

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami Beach commissioners will not be supporting a 1 percent food and beverage tax to fund homeless services after a discussion Wednesday that included urgent pleas from advocates and objections from business groups. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, facing a budget crunch, wants to use the estimated $7 million that would be generated by the 1 percent tax to pay for housing more homeless individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hialeah cop: My girlfriend's pimp set me up (Apr '13) 11 hr BigBill 8
I left everything behind and moved to Miami to ... Wed We Just Dont care 4
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) Tue Sundance 54
the cosmic comedy show original Tue scottaharrold 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Tue CBC Gey Agenda Lu... 9
Meet Adam the Macho Lifeguard at The Round Tabl... Tue Clam Chowder a Risk 4
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... Tue xxx 6
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC