Meet Miami's bilingual pot bellied pig and Cuban rafter iguana3

Jungle Island has two residents who have become among the favorites of visitors: a "bilingual" pig that's affectionately called "Gordita" and an iguana that arrived with Cuban rafters. A video from inside Dade Correctional Institution, which was released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office on March 17, 2017, shows the moment prison guards respond to a medical emergency regarding inmate Darren Rainey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.