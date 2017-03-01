MasterMinds 2017: Miami Music Club Is...

MasterMinds 2017: Miami Music Club Is an Outlet for Experimental Music

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

The finalists in New Times ' eighth-annual MasterMind Awards are a diverse bunch, representing the best locally created culture in South Florida. A group of editors and critics chose these nine talents from a pool of more than 80 applicants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) 2 hr Bad Hombre North 56
Poll Who is Esther the Molester? (Nov '10) 3 hr Elmer Gantry 81
News Hialeah cop: My girlfriend's pimp set me up (Apr '13) 3 hr xxx 9
I left everything behind and moved to Miami to ... Wed We Just Dont care 4
the cosmic comedy show original Tue scottaharrold 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Tue CBC Gey Agenda Lu... 9
Meet Adam the Macho Lifeguard at The Round Tabl... Tue Clam Chowder a Risk 4
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC