Mashta Island will get License Plate Reader after frightening home invasion

Islander News

A frightening incident in which a Mashta Island family's home was broken into while they slept upstairs has sparked new safety measures within the Village. Mashta Island homeowners voluntarily banded together to fund the installation of a $51,000 License Plate Reader at the entrance to the Mashta Island Bridge.

