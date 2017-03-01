Mashta Island will get License Plate Reader after frightening home invasion
A frightening incident in which a Mashta Island family's home was broken into while they slept upstairs has sparked new safety measures within the Village. Mashta Island homeowners voluntarily banded together to fund the installation of a $51,000 License Plate Reader at the entrance to the Mashta Island Bridge.
