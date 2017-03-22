Manhunt for suspect closes Hialeah streets

A Pompano Beach family unwittingly opened their home not to their new neighbors but to robbers, and now Broward Sheriff's Office detectives need help identifying the invaders. On Feb. 8, two thieves entered the Walgreens Liquor Store at 1751 Bonaventure Blvd. in Weston and in mere minutes were able to shoplift $2,450 worth of alcohol, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.