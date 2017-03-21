Man who survived 75-foot plunge in ga...

Man who survived 75-foot plunge in garbage truck takes his own life, medical examiner says

Video captured by a monitoring system installed in city of Miami solid waste trucks appears to show driver Kaseem Smith flung from the vehicle by the force of an impact with a concrete barrier before falling 75 feet into Jose Marti Park. Smith survived, but has been cited by investigators in the Feb. 15 crash.

