Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

A man carrying packages from a grocery store was robbed at gun point as we walked home just outside of Coral Gables on Jan. 21, 2017, according to Miami police. Archbishop Thomas Wenski reflects on Ash Wednesday and speaks to the importance of immigration reform after Ash Wednesday mass Immaculata-La Salle High School in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.