Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer
A man was charged with attempted murder and a hate crime after he viciously attacked a woman with a hammer in Koreatown in Central Los Angeles, California. Newly released dramatic video shows the moment a man tried to rob a bank before he was fatally shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies "finish off" massage
|4 hr
|Dgar12
|1
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|rockhard10
|204
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|Elena
|29
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|Thu
|suwannee
|534
|Richard wilt
|Thu
|Eric wilt
|1
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Knight
|4
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Mar 14
|BIFF TRUMP an OLI...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC