Man caught on surveillance video vici...

Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A man was charged with attempted murder and a hate crime after he viciously attacked a woman with a hammer in Koreatown in Central Los Angeles, California. Newly released dramatic video shows the moment a man tried to rob a bank before he was fatally shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ladies "finish off" massage 4 hr Dgar12 1
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) 16 hr rockhard10 204
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 22 hr Elena 29
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Thu suwannee 534
Richard wilt Thu Eric wilt 1
A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16) Mar 14 Knight 4
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Mar 14 BIFF TRUMP an OLI... 18
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,879 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC