Key Biscayne fire chief, police offic...

Key Biscayne fire chief, police officers play crucial role in responding to fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Islander News

There's a quote that makes the rounds on social media after something tragic occurs, and it's a fitting description of the teamwork of those who jumped into action Saturday after a crash that left a young man dead and snarled traffic on the Rickenbacker Causeway. It's attributed to TV personality Mr. Rogers, and it talks about people doing their part to make a bad situation better: "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Islander News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hialeah cop: My girlfriend's pimp set me up (Apr '13) 7 hr XAugustine 7
I left everything behind and moved to Miami to ... 15 hr We Just Dont care 4
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) 19 hr Sundance 54
the cosmic comedy show original Tue scottaharrold 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Tue CBC Gey Agenda Lu... 9
Meet Adam the Macho Lifeguard at The Round Tabl... Tue Clam Chowder a Risk 4
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... Tue xxx 6
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC