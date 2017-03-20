Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami's T...

Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami's Top Prosecutor, Is a Disgrace

14 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Beginning in 1993, through the Clinton, Bush, Obama, and now Trump eras, she has not once charged a police officer for an on-duty killing. What Katherine Fernandez Rundle, age 67, has done instead is make decades' worth of excuses for public officials accused of corruption and murder.

