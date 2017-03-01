Judge shoots down Miami-Dade deportat...

Judge shoots down Miami-Dade deportation policy adopted to follow Trump immigration order

2017-03-01

A Miami-Dade County policy - adopted in response to a Trump administration executive order - to keep immigrants facing deportation in jail on behalf of the federal government violates the Constitution, a judge ruled on Friday. The judge's ruling was a rebuke of Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez's decision - in the face of potential cuts in federal funding - to allow county jails to hold immigrants awaiting deportation by federal agents.

