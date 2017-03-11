Jamaica inspired her art a " and her cooking
Cook and painter Lisa Remeny, seen in her Coconut Grove home, says she trained her artist's eye on the kitchen. She found parallels between her own cooking and her art: passion, boldness, simplicity of form.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|xxx
|538
|efficiency apartment miami big scam huge scam (Jul '10)
|Fri
|Omar
|4
|Little Havana Man's Murder Remains A Cold Case (Jan '08)
|Thu
|felix
|41
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|Thu
|ADAM and the ANTS
|9
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Thu
|xxx
|31
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Thu
|smurfin safari
|20
|Richard wilt
|Mar 22
|Wilt Chamberpot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC