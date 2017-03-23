Ita s home again for a family that just cana t give up on Miami

NohemA AlarcA3n attends a protest her daughter Liz Rebecca organized with fellow University of Miami student activists in 2009 to oppose President Hugo Chavez's proposed constitutional amendment that would abolish term limits for elected officials in Venezuela. "En San Jose, NohemA AlarcA3n, Noticias 14." I wouldn't go to sleep until I heard those words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.