How these students handle their taboo problems of cutting, suicide, depression and bullying
Kattie Ulloa endured a storm within herself until she got to high school and found empathy from the very peers she feared would reject her. "I had trouble figuring out who I was," said Ulloa, a Hialeah High junior who abused marijuana, Adderall and alcohol, cut herself, and contemplated suicide.
