Hot Since 82 on Miami Music Week: "It...

Hot Since 82 on Miami Music Week: "It's Like Spring Break"

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

He may be a jet-setting DJ and head of the label Knee Deep in Sound, but recently, Hot Since 82 , AKA Daley Padley, was knee-deep in something else: mosquito bites. "I've got over 40 bites all down my leg," he says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ladies "finish off" massage 14 hr Marshall McLueless 2
CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI ! 14 hr Pip 5
Dan 17 bi bottom male 17 hr Dan 1
Home alone 15 bi female 17 hr Lisa 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 17 hr Mike 30
Get Revenge / Expert Life Destruction Sun VengeanceForHire 1
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Mar 18 Dr Amos N Andy 535
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC