Homeowners meet by robbers outside of...

Homeowners meet by robbers outside of front door

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A Pompano Beach family unwittingly opened their home not to their new neighbors but to robbers, and now Broward Sheriff's Office detectives need help identifying the invaders. A man was charged with attempted murder and a hate crime after he viciously attacked a woman with a hammer in Koreatown in Central Los Angeles, California on March 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ladies "finish off" massage 9 hr Marshall McLueless 2
CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI ! 9 hr Pip 5
Dan 17 bi bottom male 12 hr Dan 1
Home alone 15 bi female 12 hr Lisa 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 12 hr Mike 30
Get Revenge / Expert Life Destruction Sun VengeanceForHire 1
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Mar 18 Dr Amos N Andy 535
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC