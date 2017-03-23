Hip Hop Week In Review: Kendrick Lamar, Drake & Rick Ross
This week in Hip Hop, Kendrick Lamar's cryptic post is solved with a new single taking shots at a certain rapper. Also, the mysteriousness of who Drake dissed on More Life is hypothesized and Rick Ross announces a new album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
