Hhgregg to close 8 South Florida stores plus Miami distribution center
Hhgregg, the electronics retailer, has announced it will close three of its distribution facilities - including one in Miami - and 88 stores nationwide, including eight in South Florida. In Miami-Dade, affected stores are those in Hialeah, Kendall, Aventura, Pinecrest and Homestead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
