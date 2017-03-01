Herea s your cheat sheet for the 2017 Miami Film Festival, which starts Friday

'An Evening with Rossy de Palma' features an in-person conversation with the iconic Spanish actress and a screening of her new film, directed by Jessica Mitrani, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Theater. Gaspard Ulliel stars in Xavier Dolan's controversial drama 'It's Only the End of the World,' which screens at 9:30 p.m. Monday March 6 at the Coral Gables Art Cinema.

