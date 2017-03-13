He sold a lot of cars to build this C...

He sold a lot of cars to build this Coral Gables mansion. Now ita s been sold for $44M

Read more: The Miami Herald

Potamkin Automotive Group boss Alan Potamkin has just sold his extraordinary Coral Gables mansion for an extraordinary $44 million in what's believed to be one of Miami-Dade County's biggest real estate deals this year. But when the offers failed to come fast and furious, Potamkin split the 3.6-acre property roughly in half and relisted the house for $49 million with an option to buy the rest of the land.

Miami, FL

