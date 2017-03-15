Havana BC Recreates in Song and Dance the Romance of Cuban Night Life Before Castro
Havana, Cuba before Fidel Castro: it was a tropical paradise for the well-heeled. A place where movie stars, jet-setters and celebrities went to take the sun and catch the incredible music scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard wilt
|6 hr
|Eric wilt
|1
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Tammy
|533
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Knight
|4
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Tue
|BIFF TRUMP an OLI...
|18
|City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver
|Tue
|BigBill
|2
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Mon
|Ice Man
|32
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mar 13
|xxx
|28
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC