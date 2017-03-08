Graham Miller

Graham Conrad Miller, 97 - prominent attorney, enthusiastic pianist, gifted songwriter, playwright, poet, master storyteller, private pilot, voracious reader, early computer geek and all-around Renaissance Man - left this world peacefully on Feb. 26, 2017. A true Armistice Day baby, born Aug. 8, 1919, in DeLand, Florida, he moved with his family to Miami at the age of 2. A graduate of Miami High, Duke U. , and the UM Law School , he practiced law in the Dupont Building for 40 years and for several years taught at the UM Law School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.