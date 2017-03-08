Graham Miller
Graham Conrad Miller, 97 - prominent attorney, enthusiastic pianist, gifted songwriter, playwright, poet, master storyteller, private pilot, voracious reader, early computer geek and all-around Renaissance Man - left this world peacefully on Feb. 26, 2017. A true Armistice Day baby, born Aug. 8, 1919, in DeLand, Florida, he moved with his family to Miami at the age of 2. A graduate of Miami High, Duke U. , and the UM Law School , he practiced law in the Dupont Building for 40 years and for several years taught at the UM Law School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Doubloon
|3
|I'll Be Doing A lot of Chicks REAL Soon!
|16 hr
|Hot Sugar
|3
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|17 hr
|Knight
|17
|Trump train
|Sun
|Borderguard
|3
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|Sun
|North Korea Trends
|6
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Gal
|27
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Sat
|Paul
|30
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC